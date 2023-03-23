Boy in Phoenix hospital after found in bathtub at San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boy was rushed to the hospital after he was pulled out of a bathtub at a San Tan Valley home on Thursday afternoon. Around 12:45 p.m., a mother called 911, saying she found her 4-year-old son not moving inside the tub near Hunt Highway and Mountain Vista Boulevard. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and began CPR on the boy, and firefighters took over shortly afterward. Investigators say he was blue and had a weak pulse.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, and officials say he regained a steady pulse. The child’s condition is unknown, but emergency crews are optimistic he’ll be OK. It’s unknown how long he was underwater. Firefighters are warning others to be aware and watch children around water, including bathtubs.

