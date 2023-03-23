March Mayhem
Bodies found at Phoenix home were victims of murder-suicide

Police confirm three bodies found at a Phoenix home were victims of a murder-suicide. The woman was pregnant.
By David Baker
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department confirmed on Thursday the three people found dead earlier this week in their home near South Mountain were victims of a murder-suicide, and the woman was pregnant. Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said 27-year-old Jacob De Zeeuw shot and killed 37-year-old Sarah Scott and 6-year-old Jacob De Zeeuw, Jr. near 16th Street and Dobbins Road. Scott was four months pregnant and her unborn child also died. De Zeeuw then took his own life. Bower said Jacob De Zeeuw, Jr. wasn’t related to Scott.

Officers were called out to the home just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. They found two victims, Jacob De Zeeuw, Jr. and one of the adults in the backyard. The other adult was found inside the house. Bower didn’t say which adult was found where. No other information was released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

