Arizona Supreme Court approves review of 1 of 7 election claims from Kari Lake

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The highest court in Arizona is giving former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake another day to fight in court regarding the 2022 election. The Arizona Supreme Court said in paperwork filed on Wednesday the justices are granting the review of one of her seven claims. The complaint challenges how the Maricopa County recorder applied its signature verification policies during the election. The Supreme Court said since it was a challenge of application, not the policies themselves, it could move to a trial court. The Supreme Court won’t hear the case.

As for the other six challenges, the Supreme Court said they were focused on the proceedings in the trial court and were made on “insufficient” grounds. Also in the Supreme Court’s order were possible sanctions for Lake’s claim that “35,563 unaccounted-for ballots were added to the total of ballots at a third-party processing facility.”

