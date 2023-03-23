Anthem homeowners trying to stop HOA from turning park into soccer field

ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Anthem is one of the Valley’s most beloved communities, and some longtime homeowners want it to stay that way. Kelly Graves and her neighbors are trying to stop the Anthem Community Council from moving forward with plans to convert an open space park into a multi-use sport space with several soccer fields. “You can see the park from my backyard,” said Graves. “On Saturdays and Sundays, it would bring hundreds of people up to my house. It would just change the dynamic of the neighborhood.”

The proposal to remodel Liberty Bell Park is part of a master plan to add more quality-of-life activities for residents across Anthem communities. Everything from improving the community center, more pickleball courts, better lighting, restrooms, and new soccer fields is on the table.

Some residents worry that adding soccer fields to their quiet park will increase traffic for leagues and games and create more noise and congestion. “Parkside streets are not Maricopa County width because they got a special exemption for narrower streets,” said Anthem homeowner Loren Jones. “When you start to push traffic that isn’t Anthem traffic into these streets and parking on those streets, you’re creating sort of a traffic hazard.”

Arizona’s Family reached out to the Anthem Community Council and was told there’s a lot of support for the new soccer fields. In addition, homeowners have been frequently updated on the redevelopment plans over the past two years.

John Safin is the communications director of the Anthem Community Council. He sent this statement, which read in part:

“It’s the goal of the Anthem Community Council (ACC) Board of Directors and staff to provide residents with an engaging and interactive community with a high quality of life and lifestyle. This is one of the ways Anthem is the most unique private community in Arizona. To accomplish this goal, ACC maintains and enhances the amenities and activity offerings, some of which are significant projects. The Facilities Master Plan (FMP) provides an organized and fiscally responsible method of achieving this goal. The ACC takes great pride in our award-winning parks and landscaping. If the ACC goes forward with the project, obviously, we would do it to the same high level of quality as our other projects. I would encourage those who have concerns to come and voice them. We want to hear from them.”

Final plans for the layout of the new soccer fields have yet to be determined. However, residents are encouraged to attend an Anthem Community Council board meeting Wednesday night to express their concerns about the project.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.