On Your Side secures $5,200 refund for Phoenix man’s missing chairs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Robert Cozby had a couple of comfy recliners. They were loved, worn and needed new upholstery. Cozby took them to Fabric Depot in November 2019. He paid a deposit of more than $1,000 and expected the chairs to be ready soon.

“Next thing you know, a year has gone by. Two years have gone by. Now three years plus have gone by, and I still have not gotten my chairs back from Fabric Depot. They have led me on a wild goose chase as to every excuse in the book,” Cozby told On Your Side. “Finally, I just decided to call you guys and say, ‘What’s going on?’”

On Your Side reached the owner of Fabric Depot. He told us the person he hired to do the job took off with the chairs and he was never able to track him down. “Immediately thereafter, he called and he was very apologetic and wanted to know exactly what he could do to make this right,” Cozby said. He provided On Your Side and the company with a $5,200 invoice for replacement chairs.

Fabric Depot promised to provide a cashier’s check this week to cover the cost. “After all the running around I was getting, I really thought that was what I was going to get more, more run around. But you guys stepped up and I apprecioate that more than you could know,” he said. “I don’t think it ever would have gotten solved if I hadn’t gotten you guys.”

