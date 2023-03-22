Time is running out to register for this year’s Pat’s Run in Tempe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An annual tradition is coming up in the Valley honoring the life of veteran and football player Pat Tillman. He played at Arizona State University and was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, but later left the game to join the Army after 9/11. He was killed in 2004 in Afghanistan.

Soon after his death, a non-profit organization called the Pat Tillman Foundation was formed. And every year, the foundation holds Pat’s Run in his honor to raise money that goes toward scholarships to military members and their families.

CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation Dan Futrell stopped by Good Morning Arizona to talk about the foundation’s mission, with details on how to get registered for this year’s Pat’s Run. “We are 80% sold out. Pat’s Run is only 24 days away and people are really excited to join us this year as we finish at the 42-yard line,” he said. “When you’re lining up at the starter line... you’re gonna see JJ Watt setting you up on your course.”

So far, the foundation has raised more than $24 million over the years, and the 4.2-mile run to honor his football number 42 is a big event for fundraising. You can sign up for the walk or run here through Arizona’s Family!

