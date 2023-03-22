Phoenix woman accused of driving drunk in hit-and-run crash that killed unborn baby

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --A Phoenix woman is accused of driving drunk in a hit-and-run crash that left two women hospitalized and killed an unborn baby over the weekend. Police say 39-year-old Leslie Yeager was taken into custody early Monday morning.

Investigators say on Sunday, just before 10:30 p.m., two women were driving near 9th Street and Grovers Avenue, north of Bell Road when the driver tried to turn left and was struck by Yeager. Both cars spun out of the intersection, and Yeager then took off, police said. She then drove to a 7-Eleven half a mile from where the crash happened and tried walking away from her car. However, officers were able to find and detain her.

The pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared her baby dead. Court documents say she was seven months pregnant and remains in critical condition. The other woman was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Court documents say officers could smell alcohol on Yeager. A portable breath test showed she blew a 0.219, nearly three times the legal limit, investigators said. Yeager was arrested but then began to hit an officer as she was being booked for DUI, police said. She told him she wanted to punch him in the face and wanted to kill him, according to court paperwork. In an interview with police, investigators say Yeager admitted to drinking alcohol before driving and speeding away from the crash.

She was booked on one count of manslaughter, one count of leaving an accident, one count of aggravated assault, one count of endangerment, and one count of aggravated assault on an officer.

