March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Peoria Music Academy instills a love for the arts, building ‘aha’ moments

A small West Valley school is building the next generation of bands and artists.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Peoria Music Academy was born from a love of music and creating “aha” moments among its students.

Founder Bobby Flanagan is a former public music school teacher and drummer. He started the Academy in 2018 to develop young minds by training brains using the medium of music learning. Peoria Music Academy focuses on starting kids at the young age of 18 months and motivating students to continue musical training as a lifelong pursuit.

Founder Bobby Flanagan is a former public music school teacher and drummer. He started the Academy in 2018 to develop young minds.

Bobby says the brain should be trained daily just like the rest of the physical body in order to maintain strength and prevent atrophy and music education is the best activity to achieve this. In order for brain-based learning to take place, students have to be engaged, the lessons have to be fun, and the teachers have to be patient. Peoria Music Academy works very hard to create the very best learning environment for its students.

The school teaches more than 650 students per week, from ages 2 to adult. They offer private and semi-private piano, guitar, drums, voice, and violin lessons. They also teach rock band classes for ages 4-7 and preschool music classes for ages 2 to 4. Many families take lessons together at the same time under one roof, which is super convenient.

In August of 2021, Peoria Music Academy opened its doors for its second location, which is located at Thunderbird Road and Loop 101. At this location, they offer semi-private instruction, ensembles and summer camps for students in the community.

Peoria Music Academy

PHONE: 602-612-6187

ADDRESS: 8271 W Lake Pleasant Pkwy Suite 103 Peoria, AZ 85382

WEBSITE: www.peoriamusicacademy.com

Instagram: @peoriamusicacademy

Facebook: @PeoriaMusicAcademy

YouTube account: @peoriamusicacademy

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway
Oak Creek is seeing water levels rise as more storms are expected to hit the area Wednesday.
Evacuation orders lifted for some Sedona, Camp Verde neighborhoods

Latest News

Peoria Music Academy builds confidence, appreciation for the arts
Dan Futrell talks Pat Tillman Foundation, 2023 events
Peoria school showcases students' musical talents
Luggage of Love encourages donations for Arizona foster system children
Luggage of Love program accepting donated suitcases for foster children