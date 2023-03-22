Peoria Music Academy instills a love for the arts, building ‘aha’ moments

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Peoria Music Academy was born from a love of music and creating “aha” moments among its students.

Founder Bobby Flanagan is a former public music school teacher and drummer. He started the Academy in 2018 to develop young minds by training brains using the medium of music learning. Peoria Music Academy focuses on starting kids at the young age of 18 months and motivating students to continue musical training as a lifelong pursuit.

Bobby says the brain should be trained daily just like the rest of the physical body in order to maintain strength and prevent atrophy and music education is the best activity to achieve this. In order for brain-based learning to take place, students have to be engaged, the lessons have to be fun, and the teachers have to be patient. Peoria Music Academy works very hard to create the very best learning environment for its students.

The school teaches more than 650 students per week, from ages 2 to adult. They offer private and semi-private piano, guitar, drums, voice, and violin lessons. They also teach rock band classes for ages 4-7 and preschool music classes for ages 2 to 4. Many families take lessons together at the same time under one roof, which is super convenient.

In August of 2021, Peoria Music Academy opened its doors for its second location, which is located at Thunderbird Road and Loop 101. At this location, they offer semi-private instruction, ensembles and summer camps for students in the community.

Peoria Music Academy

PHONE: 602-612-6187

ADDRESS: 8271 W Lake Pleasant Pkwy Suite 103 Peoria, AZ 85382

WEBSITE: www.peoriamusicacademy.com

Instagram: @peoriamusicacademy

Facebook: @PeoriaMusicAcademy

YouTube account: @peoriamusicacademy

