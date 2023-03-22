March Mayhem
Luggage of Love program accepting donated suitcases for foster children

This is the third year that the dealership has hosted Luggage of Love.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are thousands of children in Arizona’s foster care system — with 500 kids entering the system each month —and many move without proper luggage to carry their belongings.

So, Larry H. Miller car dealerships across the state are stepping in for a third year to fill that gap by partnering with the Arizona Department of Child Safety to get each child pieces of donated luggage full of goodies for their next adventure. Included in each suitcase can be socks, blankets, pillows, pajamas, and pillows. You’d be amazed at how much you can fit in a suitcase!

“We have 12 dealerships throughout the state in Arizona,” Rober Smith, customer relations director for the dealership, said. “We just want these kids to know that we are here for them, we know them and we want them. We just wanted them to know we’re here for them, and so they have something that’s their own.” Anyone wanting to donate a suitcase kit can stop by a dealership location, grab a donation suggestion tag, fulfill the request, and take the items back to the dealership.

“Because kids are always being removed, we always need the community to step up and fill the gap,” Rayetta Sanchez, community liaison with AZDCS, said. “We really appreciate the community for taking part in this.”

Larry H. Miller dealership locations:

