Las Vegas police say woman arrested after allegedly saying ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft

Nicole Waters
Nicole Waters(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is accused of robbery following her arrest, and a video of her was posted on social media by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Records show Nicole Waters is out on bail following her arrest March 17 near Wyoming Avenue and Industrial Road. She is accused of burglary of a business and robbery.

[Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft]

According to police, Waters exclaimed, “you will never catch me!” while being recorded taking several items from a store on the Las Vegas Strip earlier this month.

Her next hearing in court is set for March 27.

