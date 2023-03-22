March Mayhem
Hurley staying in Tempe, agrees to contract extension with Arizona State

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley in the second half of a first-round college basketball...
Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:01 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sun Devil basketball fans won’t have to say goodbye to their head coach just yet. Head coach Bobby Hurley has agreed to a contract exension with the Sun Devils men’s basketball team, just days after the team was knocked out of the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Hurley just finished his eighth season with Arizona State and has led the team to three NCAA tournament appearances. In all three appearances, the team has made it to the First Four, but haven’t made it out of the first round yet. The Devils recently defeated Nevada 98-73 to move on to the first round, but lost to TCU in a nail-biting 72-70 matchup.

Hurley holds a winning record and has beaten 11 ranked programs during his time with ASU. Two of the most notable wins were when the Sun Devils defeated Kansas in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018. He’s also helped several basketball players make their way to the NBA, including current Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Luguentz Dort and Houston Rockets guard Josh Christopher.

