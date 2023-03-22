March Mayhem
First Alert Weather Day: Rain & snow continues in Arizona, flood warnings still in effect

By April Warnecke
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect across Arizona through noontime. Rain is likely to continue through the mid-morning hours for the Valley, with gusty conditions and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Look for partly sunny skies and only a slight chance of a few lingering showers by the afternoon. Temperatures should peak around 63 degrees.

Flood warnings continue across the state due to elevated flows on creeks, rivers, and streams. A Flood Watch is also in effect through this evening across the higher terrain areas of South Central Arizona. One to two inches of rain have already fallen, with another inch possible today.

In the high country, heavy rain continues with high snow levels. As a cold front moves through this morning, that rain will switch back to snow above about 6500 feet. Flagstaff should pick up 4-6 inches of snow. They picked up more than 10 inches yesterday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m.

Unsettled weather with more rain and snow is likely in the high country through the weekend, but the Valley is likely to see dry weather after today and continuing through the weekend. Temperatures will stay below normal for this time of year statewide for at least the next week.

