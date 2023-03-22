Evacuations underway in Black Canyon City, parts of Camp Verde due to flooding

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RIMROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Wet weather has caused flooding and dangerous conditions across much of the state, and, as a result, multiple highways are closed, and some cities were ordered to evacuate in northern Arizona. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office told people who live in the Armetta area of Camp Verde to evacuate on Wednesday afternoon. The neighborhood is near the Verde River, which has flooded in certain parts. Residents in Rimrock and Lake Montezuma along Beaver Creek were told to leave Tuesday due to rain causing major flooding issues. The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at 395 S Main St. at the Camp Verde gym.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, YCSO said Cornville residents living along Oak Creek, including Lo Lo Mai, Sunrise RV Resort and low-lying houses in other low Oak Creek estates, should consider evacuating to higher ground. Cornville Road will be closed at Windmill Park due to flooding. The sheriff’s office warns not to cross flooded areas.

Early Wednesday, evacuations were ordered for portions of Black Canyon City along the Agua Fria. Meanwhile, many evacuation orders for Verde River and Oak Creek communities were lifted just before 1 p.m. Those areas included:

  • Trails End Rd
  • Trails End Ln
  • Blackhawk Ln
  • Newcastle Ln
  • Oak Creek Mobilodge
  • Copper Cliffs Dr
  • Copper Cliffs Ln
  • Sycamore Rd
  • The Villas at Poco Diablo Resort
  • Center for the New Age
  • Rancho Sedona RV park
  • Homes north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Ln
Residents in Prescott on Granite Creek and in Granite Gardens and Mayer residents along Big Bug Creek and Chimney Ranch RV Park should be prepared to evacuate due to rising water levels.

Heavy rain and floods continue to hit the state, also causing dangerous road conditions for the high country. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the following highways are closed due to weather and crashes.

Last Updated: 2:03 p.m. on Mar. 22
  • SR 89A in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff (MP 375-398)
  • SR 377 between Heber-Overgaard and Holbrook (MP 1-33)
  • SR 74 between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 (MP 21-30)

ADOT recommends postponing non-essential travel as today’s weather is also causing rocks and debris to fall onto highways. If travel is necessary, ADOT advises drivers to pack an emergency kit and be prepared to spend an extended amount of time in winter conditions.

The following areas in the Coconino National Forest are currently closed due to flooding:

  • West Fork/Call of the Canyon
  • Grasshopper Day Use
  • Chavez Group Camp
  • Beaver Creek Day Use
  • Lawrence Crossing Camp Area
  • Bull Pen (remains closed due to flood damage from last week)

The Coconino National Forest is continuing to monitor other sites and advises people to use caution, stay home, and avoid roadways in an impacted area.

Massive flooding closes some areas of the Coconino National Forest.
Massive flooding closes some areas of the Coconino National Forest.(Arizona's Family)

In Maricopa County, flooding has resulted in the following closures:

  • Patton Road at 293rd Avenue near Wittmann
  • 19th Avenue between Desert Hills Drive and Irvine Drive
  • Desert Hills Drive between 19th and 15 avenues

Officials are urging people not to drive across flooded roads or crossings. For questions regarding flooding or evacuations, call (928) 442-5103.

Visit Arizona’s Family’s First Alert Weather page to stay up-to-date on the latest forecast.

