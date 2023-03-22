Evacuations underway in Black Canyon City, parts of Camp Verde due to flooding

RIMROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Wet weather has caused flooding and dangerous conditions across much of the state, and, as a result, multiple highways are closed, and some cities were ordered to evacuate in northern Arizona. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office told people who live in the Armetta area of Camp Verde to evacuate on Wednesday afternoon. The neighborhood is near the Verde River, which has flooded in certain parts. Residents in Rimrock and Lake Montezuma along Beaver Creek were told to leave Tuesday due to rain causing major flooding issues. The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at 395 S Main St. at the Camp Verde gym.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, YCSO said Cornville residents living along Oak Creek, including Lo Lo Mai, Sunrise RV Resort and low-lying houses in other low Oak Creek estates, should consider evacuating to higher ground. Cornville Road will be closed at Windmill Park due to flooding. The sheriff’s office warns not to cross flooded areas.

Early Wednesday, evacuations were ordered for portions of Black Canyon City along the Agua Fria. Meanwhile, many evacuation orders for Verde River and Oak Creek communities were lifted just before 1 p.m. Those areas included:

Trails End Rd

Trails End Ln

Blackhawk Ln

Newcastle Ln

Oak Creek Mobilodge

Copper Cliffs Dr

Copper Cliffs Ln

Sycamore Rd

The Villas at Poco Diablo Resort

Center for the New Age

Rancho Sedona RV park

Homes north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Ln

Stunning amount of water flowing through Oak Creek this morning in #Sedona! #azfamily pic.twitter.com/TjIfnuPbxB — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) March 22, 2023

YCSO has issued an evacuation for residents in Rimrock and Lake Montezuma along Beaver Creek. (Arizona's Family)

I’m shooting this video from a woman’s backyard which is now under evacuation orders in Rimrock as raging waters flood through Wet Beaver Creek. #azfamily #azwx pic.twitter.com/GMlBVGW8cC — David Caltabiano (@DavidCaltabiano) March 21, 2023

Residents in Prescott on Granite Creek and in Granite Gardens and Mayer residents along Big Bug Creek and Chimney Ranch RV Park should be prepared to evacuate due to rising water levels.

Heavy rain and floods continue to hit the state, also causing dangerous road conditions for the high country. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the following highways are closed due to weather and crashes.

Last Updated: 2:03 p.m. on Mar. 22

SR 89A in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff (MP 375-398)

SR 377 between Heber-Overgaard and Holbrook (MP 1-33)

SR 74 between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 (MP 21-30)

ADOT recommends postponing non-essential travel as today’s weather is also causing rocks and debris to fall onto highways. If travel is necessary, ADOT advises drivers to pack an emergency kit and be prepared to spend an extended amount of time in winter conditions.

The following areas in the Coconino National Forest are currently closed due to flooding:

West Fork/Call of the Canyon

Grasshopper Day Use

Chavez Group Camp

Beaver Creek Day Use

Lawrence Crossing Camp Area

Bull Pen (remains closed due to flood damage from last week)

The Coconino National Forest is continuing to monitor other sites and advises people to use caution, stay home, and avoid roadways in an impacted area.

Massive flooding closes some areas of the Coconino National Forest. (Arizona's Family)

In Maricopa County, flooding has resulted in the following closures:

Patton Road at 293rd Avenue near Wittmann

19th Avenue between Desert Hills Drive and Irvine Drive

Desert Hills Drive between 19th and 15 avenues

Flooding happening now in the Wittmann area. Patton Rd is closed at 293rd ave. Avoid the area, be safe, and do not drive through flooded roads. pic.twitter.com/dVMV6KJXSK — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) March 22, 2023

Officials are urging people not to drive across flooded roads or crossings. For questions regarding flooding or evacuations, call (928) 442-5103.

Visit Arizona’s Family’s First Alert Weather page to stay up-to-date on the latest forecast.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.