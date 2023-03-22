March Mayhem
Drier air moving in after winter storms

The strongest wind gust got up to 72 mph in Springerville.
By Paul Horton
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What an active morning here in the Phoenix area and beyond with just about every kind of condition: clouds, rain, and wind. We even received another round of snow in the high country.

Another crazy thing that happened with this storm is we hit our high temperature at 1:32 A.M., and so far this afternoon we are sitting at 60 degrees. That temperature is well below average, our average high this time of year is 80 degrees

Rainfall totals were pretty impressive up in the northern part of the valley. We had over an inch of rain in Anthem, Cave Creek, and Carefree. Sky Harbor only received .02″ of rain this morning. How about those winds? The strongest wind gust got up to 72 mph in Springerville.

Because of all that rain and mountain snow, there are still Flood Warnings around our state which include:

  • Skunk Creek until 2:15 p.m.
  • New River until 4 p.m.
  • Cave Creek until 4 p.m.
  • Agua Fria until 5 p.m.
  • Hassayapa River until 11:15 p.m.

The good news is that drier air and sunshine will be back in the forecast starting Thursday. The downside is that temperatures will stay well below average through Monday of next week. So far, it looks like midweek next week we could see a run at 80 degrees.

