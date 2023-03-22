March Mayhem
Crews searching for missing couple after truck found in flooded creek near Payson

Crews are searching for a missing couple after their pickup truck was found in a flooded creek near Payson.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A search and rescue mission is underway to find a couple after their pickup truck was found in fast-moving floodwaters near Payson. Officials say the couple in their 80s went missing on Tuesday, and their truck was found in a creek early Wednesday morning near the Bear Flat community, roughly 19 miles away from Payson.

Gila County Sheriff’s Office says the water is so high and moving quickly, so deputies haven’t reached the truck. The couple may have been trying to drive through a crossing when their truck was carried away by the rushing water. Investigators are still working to find out if the couple is in the pickup truck or was swept away.

The floodwaters have been too strong to reach the truck.
The floodwaters have been too strong to reach the truck.(Gila County Sheriff's Office)

Rescue crews have been busy north of the Valley on Wednesday. Teams saved two men who were stuck on top of their white pickup truck near Spur Cross Road in Cave Creek. Firefighters used a ladder to get them to safety. The Ash Fork Fire Department was involved in a rescue on Wednesday morning as well. An SUV was stuck on AA Ranch Road near the railroad tracks. Two people got out on their own while crews used a backhoe to get the third person out.

