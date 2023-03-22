Baby girl wished a happy retirement from Gilbert Police Department

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Having a work-life balance as a new parent can be a real struggle.

Mykah is part of Gilbert’s Baby At Work program so employees can work with their newborns for 6 months while working in the office. Her mom is part of the 911 dispatch team so Mykah has been at her mom’s side for several months while she’s on the clock. She even got a cute Dispatch onesie for the job!

The Gilbert Police Department wished Baby Mykah a happy retirement when her 6 months were up. Gilbert’s Baby At Work program has been in place since 2018 to help employees have a smooth transition back to work after birth.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here. Don’t forget your photos and video.

