March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Baby girl wished a happy retirement from Gilbert Police Department

Baby Mykah has been "working" with 911 Dispatch for six months alongside her mom.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Having a work-life balance as a new parent can be a real struggle.

Mykah is part of Gilbert’s Baby At Work program so employees can work with their newborns for 6 months while working in the office. Her mom is part of the 911 dispatch team so Mykah has been at her mom’s side for several months while she’s on the clock. She even got a cute Dispatch onesie for the job!

The Gilbert Police Department wished Baby Mykah a happy retirement when her 6 months were up. Gilbert’s Baby At Work program has been in place since 2018 to help employees have a smooth transition back to work after birth.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here. Don’t forget your photos and video.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway
Oak Creek is seeing water levels rise as more storms are expected to hit the area Wednesday.
Evacuation orders lifted for some Sedona, Camp Verde neighborhoods

Latest News

Baby girl wished a "happy retirment" from Gilbert Police Department
Baby girl wished a "happy retirment" from Gilbert Police Department
Both Leah + Wesson were able to find their forever families through Finding Forever!
Two special foster children find homes through Finding Forever
Finding Forever updates on foster children Leah, Wesson
A military veteran is sharing his love for birds with a group of senior citizens.
Veteran brings therapy ducks to visit nursing home residents