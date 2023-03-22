Areas of Black Canyon City, Oak Creek under evacuation; highways closed in northern Arizona

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIMROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wet weather has caused flooding and dangerous conditions across much of the state, and as a result, multiple highways are closed, and some cities were ordered to evacuate in northern Arizona.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the residents in Rimrock and Lake Montezuma along Beaver Creek due to Tuesday’s rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues. The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at 395 S Main St. at the Camp Verde gym.

Early Wednesday, evacuations were ordered for portions of Black Canyon City along the Agua Fria in addition to several areas in the Verde River and Oak Creek communities including:

  • Trails End Rd
  • Trails End Ln
  • Blackhawk Ln
  • Newcastle Ln
  • Oak Creek Mobilodge
  • Copper Cliffs Dr
  • Copper Cliffs Ln
  • Sycamore Rd
  • The Villas at Poco Diablo Resort
  • Center for the New Age
  • Rancho Sedona RV park
  • Homes north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Ln
YCSO has issued an evacuation for residents in Rimrock and Lake Montezuma along Beaver Creek.
YCSO has issued an evacuation for residents in Rimrock and Lake Montezuma along Beaver Creek.(Arizona's Family)

Residents in Prescott on Granite Creek and in Granite Gardens and Mayer residents along Big Bug Creek and Chimney Ranch RV Park have been placed on ‘set status’ and should be prepared to evacuate due to rising water levels.

Heavy rain and floods continue to hit the state, also causing dangerous road conditions for the high country. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the following highways are closed due to weather and crashes.

Last Updated: 5:40 a.m. on Mar. 22
  • SR 89A in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff (MP 375-398)
  • SR 87 northbound in Payson
  • SR 64 near the Grand Canyon National Park East Entrance (MP 242-268)
  • SR 89A near Oak Creek Canyon

ADOT recommends postponing non-essential travel as today’s weather is also causing rocks and debris to fall onto highways. If travel is necessary, ADOT advises drivers to pack an emergency kit and be prepared to spend an extended amount of time in winter conditions.

The following areas in the Coconino National Forest are currently closed due to flooding:

  • West Fork/Call of the Canyon
  • Grasshopper Day Use
  • Chavez Group Camp
  • Beaver Creek Day Use
  • Lawrence Crossing Camp Area
  • Bull Pen (remains closed due to flood damage from last week)

The Coconino National Forest is continuing to monitor other sites and advises people to use caution, stay home, and avoid roadways in an impacted area.

Massive flooding closes some areas of the Coconino National Forest.
Massive flooding closes some areas of the Coconino National Forest.(Arizona's Family)

Around 3 inches of snow has already been reported in the Flagstaff area, with another 3 inches expected to fall tonight from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

More rain and snow will continue to hit the state into Wednesday. Officials are urging people not to drive across flooded roads or crossings. For questions regarding flooding or evacuations, call (928) 442-5103.

Visit Arizona’s Family’s First Alert Weather page to stay up-to-date on the latest forecast.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

2 people rescued in Cave Creek after driving into flooded waters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Emergency crews are actively working to rescue two men trapped in treacherous floodwaters in Cave Creek early Wednesday

Weather Coverage

Strong currents moving through Oak Creek

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Snowmelt and rain are causing flash flooding and evacuations in northern Arizona.

Weather Coverage

Mayer residents ready to evacuate due to rising water levels

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Mayer homeowners are under a 'set' status, meaning they have to be ready to evacuate.

Weather

Flooding at Salt River shuts down recreational access until water levels decrease

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sarah Robinson
In the past week, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has made seven swift water rescues, a new record for this time of year.

Latest News

Weather Coverage

Oak creek expected to keep rising as flooding continues in northern Arizona

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
SR89 A is closed between Sedona and Flagstaff due to wet weather and floods causing dangerous road conditions in the high country.

Weather Coverage

Intense flooding along the Salt River access points

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
There is intense flooding along the Salt River in Arizona today, and access points for vehicles have been closed.

Weather Coverage

Evacuations underway in the high country

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for residents in Rimrock and Lake Montezuma along Beaver Creek due to rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues.

Weather

Salt River Project to release more water to make space in its reservoirs

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:22 AM MST
|
By Kylee Cruz
Right now, SRP’s reservoir system is 95% full.

Weather

Recent weather and snowmelt causing dangerous conditions along Salt River

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:02 PM MST
|
By Holly Bock
SRP is working closely with law enforcement to ensure Salt River visitors stay safe.

News

Experts warn Salt River isn't safe for families due to recent strong currents

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:24 PM MST
|
With recent rain and snowmelt, the current has picked up significantly, and the strong waters have turned deadly.