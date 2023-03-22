$225k Triple Twist lotto ticket sold at Phoenix Safeway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Someone in the Valley is about to get a six-digit deposit in their bank account as the latest Triple Twist jackpot was won during Tuesday night’s drawing.

According to an Arizona Lottery spokesperson, the winning ticket was sold at the Safeway off of 35th Avenue and Bell Road. The winning numbers were:10-23-37-38-39-40, worth an estimated $225,000.

Triple Twist’s jackpot now resets to $200,000. As of Wednesday morning, Powerball’s jackpot is at an estimated $96 million while Mega Million’s is at $302 million.

