$225k Triple Twist lotto ticket sold at Phoenix Safeway

The player matched all six numbers to win "The Pick" jackpot.
The player matched all six numbers to win "The Pick" jackpot.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Someone in the Valley is about to get a six-digit deposit in their bank account as the latest Triple Twist jackpot was won during Tuesday night’s drawing.

According to an Arizona Lottery spokesperson, the winning ticket was sold at the Safeway off of 35th Avenue and Bell Road. The winning numbers were:10-23-37-38-39-40, worth an estimated $225,000.

Triple Twist’s jackpot now resets to $200,000. As of Wednesday morning, Powerball’s jackpot is at an estimated $96 million while Mega Million’s is at $302 million.

