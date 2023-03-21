Veteran brings therapy ducks to visit nursing home residents

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A military veteran who’s had his own share of struggles is sharing his love for birds with a group of senior citizens in an experience that’s proving to be therapeutic for everyone. And that is Something Good.

Jeremy Piatt is a veteran who served for 10 years in the military. He’s also disabled and suffers from PTSD. So he started raising birds as emotional support animals, beginning with chickens. Then he eventually added ducks to the flock.

The birds helped Jeremy work through his struggles and now he’s taking the show on the road, visiting nursing homes in his home state of New Jersey. And his ducks are coming along for the ride.

Bringing smiles to fellow veterans and other residents he meets, Jeremy says he’s going to keep helping and serving his country for as long as he’s able. “It’s therapeutic for them, and it’s also therapeutic for me,” he says. “It’s kind of like emotional support. So I figured, just go around to different nursing homes and just kind of share them with the residents.”

