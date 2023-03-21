Two special foster children find homes through Finding Forever

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For about a year now Arizona’s Family has been introducing you to children in foster care who are looking for loving homes.

You were able to meet 30 wonderful children in our Finding Forever series, all with different interests, hobbies, and goals. They all have one thing in common: a desire to find a permanent home to call their own. Arizona’s Family is happy to share some great updates with our viewers.

Leah, who we met at a therapeutic horse ranch in December, has been adopted! At Robinson Ranch, she told our Ian Schwartz about her love of animals, sports, music, and desire to possibly become a foster mom one day. She said she is not too picky when it comes to families to call her own, but the core things are important. “I guess being loved,” she said. “and just having someone care for me.”

That hope is now a reality because Leah was recently adopted by her friend’s family Christy and Monte Housel after meeting them a couple of years ago and becoming close to the family. The Housels are familiar with foster care, with a mix of foster children and biological children in their family. She spent much of the winter spending her weekend with them. Leah had no idea about this, but in late February when everything was finalized, the family held a big dinner to surprise her with the wonderful news. She was able to move in a few weeks ago, and according to the family, she is the happiest girl on earth!

In other good news, Wesson, who was featured more than a year ago, is on his way to finalizing his adoption! He is a funny kid with a lot of personality and is a talented rapper who hopes to make his musical talents a career one day.

A man in Cottonwood who has other adopted children said he wanted to meet Wesson. He said he knows how tough it can be to raise an adopted child and told Wesson he would not give up on him. That helped solidify their bond, according to Wesson’s adoption recruiter.

Arizona’s Family will be sure to update you once Wesson’s adoption is finalized! To find out how you might become a forever family for Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

