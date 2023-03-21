3 bodies found at south Phoenix home; homicide investigation underway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Homicide detectives are investigating after three bodies were found at a south Phoenix home late Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home on 16th Place near Euclid Avenue, just southeast of 16th Street and South Mountain Avenue, shortly before 11 a.m. Aerial video from Arizona’s Family news chopper shows a heavy police presence in the neighborhood and at least two bodies in the backyard of a home. Police have not released any details on the investigation, but say there is no risk to the safety of the community.

Arizona's Family has a crew on the scene gathering details.

Phoenix police detectives are investigating a homicide involving 3 individuals in the area of 8600 South 16th place. There is no risk to the safety of the community at this time.



Traffic will be restricted throughout the neighborhood until the conclusion of this investigation pic.twitter.com/EZWi0pqG6d — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 21, 2023

