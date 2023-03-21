March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

3 bodies found at south Phoenix home; homicide investigation underway

Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Homicide detectives are investigating after three bodies were found at a south Phoenix home late Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home on 16th Place near Euclid Avenue, just southeast of 16th Street and South Mountain Avenue, shortly before 11 a.m. Aerial video from Arizona’s Family news chopper shows a heavy police presence in the neighborhood and at least two bodies in the backyard of a home. Police have not released any details on the investigation, but say there is no risk to the safety of the community.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on the scene gathering details. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday
Report: Runaway Mesa girls found in water basin died from alcohol poisoning

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Spring storm arrives to Arizona with afternoon rain for Phoenix
The Original Misfits will be coming to Phoenix on July 15.
Original Misfits link up for 3-stop summer tour
.Video from the scene shows several tents in what appears to be a nearby homeless encampment...
Body found inside burning dumpster near downtown Phoenix
Mudvayne will be coming to Phoenix this summer.
Mudvayne to go on tour this summer, stopping in Phoenix this August