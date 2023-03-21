3 bodies found at south Phoenix home; homicide investigation underway
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Homicide detectives are investigating after three bodies were found at a south Phoenix home late Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a home on 16th Place near Euclid Avenue, just southeast of 16th Street and South Mountain Avenue, shortly before 11 a.m. Aerial video from Arizona’s Family news chopper shows a heavy police presence in the neighborhood and at least two bodies in the backyard of a home. Police have not released any details on the investigation, but say there is no risk to the safety of the community.
