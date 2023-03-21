March Mayhem
Original Misfits link up for 3-stop summer tour

The Original Misfits will be coming to Phoenix on July 15.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Misfits is going on tour this summer and will be stopping by the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on July 15 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre!

Joining the group will be guests Megadeth, the Gaslight Anthem, and AFI on select dates! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here. Presales start Wednesday, March 22. The tour launches in Tampa with Megadeth and will finish in Phoenix.

This will be the Original Misfits first time in Florida and Arizona, featuring Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only and lead guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein. The group originally disbanded in 1983, after which Danzig spun off to create the group Samhain and then eventually Danzig. After that, their music sparked inspiration in such groups as Metallica, Guns N’Roses, My Chemical Romance, and much more. This tour will be the first time since Sept. 2016, when the group linked up to perform at Riot Fest alside drummer Dave Lombardo and second guitarist Acey Slade.

