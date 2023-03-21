March Mayhem
Mudvayne to go on tour this summer, stopping in Phoenix this August

Mudvayne will be coming to Phoenix this summer.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy metal rock band Mudvayne is headed on tour this summer, featuring special guests Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here, and the group will be stopping in Phoenix for one night on Aug. 16 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Mudvayne’s 26-city tour launches on July 20 in West Palm Beach and will end at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Englewood on Aug. 26.

In 2022, Mudvayne headlined along with Rob Zombie for the Freaks on Parade Tour. For a full list of tour dates, see below:

  • Jul 20 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • Jul 21 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
  • Jul 23 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
  • Jul 25 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
  • Jul 26 — Scranton, PA — The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
  • Jul 28 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
  • Jul 29 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Jul 30 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center
  • Aug 01 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
  • Aug 02 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake
  • Aug 04 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
  • Aug 05 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
  • Aug 06 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
  • Aug 08 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center
  • Aug 09 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center
  • Aug 12 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
  • Aug 13 — Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
  • Aug 15 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater
  • Aug 16 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
  • Aug 17 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre
  • Aug 19 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion
  • Aug 20 — Reno, NV — Grand Theatre
  • Aug 22 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre
  • Aug 23 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
  • Aug 25 — West Valley City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre
  • Aug 26 — Englewood, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

