Mudvayne to go on tour this summer, stopping in Phoenix this August

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy metal rock band Mudvayne is headed on tour this summer, featuring special guests Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here, and the group will be stopping in Phoenix for one night on Aug. 16 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Mudvayne’s 26-city tour launches on July 20 in West Palm Beach and will end at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Englewood on Aug. 26.

In 2022, Mudvayne headlined along with Rob Zombie for the Freaks on Parade Tour. For a full list of tour dates, see below:

Jul 20 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Jul 21 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Jul 23 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Jul 25 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Jul 26 — Scranton, PA — The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Jul 28 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Jul 29 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Jul 30 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

Aug 01 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug 02 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug 04 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Aug 05 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Aug 06 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug 08 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Aug 09 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center

Aug 12 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 13 — Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug 15 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 16 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug 17 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug 19 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion

Aug 20 — Reno, NV — Grand Theatre

Aug 22 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre

Aug 23 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug 25 — West Valley City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre

Aug 26 — Englewood, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

