Mother of teen driver in deadly Mesa crash pleading for kindness from strangers

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s an unimaginable pain for the family of a 16-year-old driver who died in a Mesa crash last week. But the mother of Hannah Elise Brindle said hateful comments online are making the loss of her child even more heartbreaking. “She was the hugger of the family. She would come up and give us hugs all the time and was always giving, living,” said Jennifer Brindle.

Hannah was a sophomore at Skyline High School. Her mother said she was a helper and wanted to become a nurse. “At 16, she had life figured out more than a lot of people,” said Brindle.

But Hannah’s life was cut short when she was driving on Guadalupe Road in Mesa with three friends on March 15. It was a rainy night when police say Hannah was switching lanes. “When she came out of that, there was a huge six to eight inches of water they said that was a puddle on the road. She hit it, fishtailed, and then zipped her to where her two front tires were dragging along the curb and then hit that rock and exploded the tire. There’s nothing left of the tire,” said Brindle.

Police say the vehicle hit a boulder on the curb before hitting a light pole. Jennifer believes the crash would not have been deadly if the boulder was out of the picture. She hopes it will be removed from the area. Three teens were killed, including Hannah, and the fourth was hurt.

Now pieces of Hannah’s car are placed on a memorial inside Jennifer’s home. Those pieces bring pain, which is now multiplied with blame from strangers. “I just hope people quit saying hurtful things to one of the most beautiful souls that I ever got to know,” said Brindle. “She drove very careful all the time and anyone you talk to will tell you that.”

Jennifer wants people to remember her daughter for the kind soul she was and to live life like Hannah did. “I’m going to try to carry that. I’m going to try to be more like her,” said Brindle.

Jennifer said Hannah was an organ donor and finds comfort in knowing she is saving lives. She said there will be a service Friday at her home where balloons will be released to honor the teenagers’ lives. In addition, the family has set up a GoFundMe for Hannah.

