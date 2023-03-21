March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Mother of teen driver in deadly Mesa crash pleading for kindness from strangers

Hannah Brindle was a sophomore at Skyline High School. He mother said she was a helper and wanted to become a nurse.
By Casey Torres
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:27 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s an unimaginable pain for the family of a 16-year-old driver who died in a Mesa crash last week. But the mother of Hannah Elise Brindle said hateful comments online are making the loss of her child even more heartbreaking. “She was the hugger of the family. She would come up and give us hugs all the time and was always giving, living,” said Jennifer Brindle.

Hannah was a sophomore at Skyline High School. Her mother said she was a helper and wanted to become a nurse. “At 16, she had life figured out more than a lot of people,” said Brindle.

But Hannah’s life was cut short when she was driving on Guadalupe Road in Mesa with three friends on March 15. It was a rainy night when police say Hannah was switching lanes. “When she came out of that, there was a huge six to eight inches of water they said that was a puddle on the road. She hit it, fishtailed, and then zipped her to where her two front tires were dragging along the curb and then hit that rock and exploded the tire. There’s nothing left of the tire,” said Brindle.

Police say the vehicle hit a boulder on the curb before hitting a light pole. Jennifer believes the crash would not have been deadly if the boulder was out of the picture. She hopes it will be removed from the area. Three teens were killed, including Hannah, and the fourth was hurt.

Now pieces of Hannah’s car are placed on a memorial inside Jennifer’s home. Those pieces bring pain, which is now multiplied with blame from strangers. “I just hope people quit saying hurtful things to one of the most beautiful souls that I ever got to know,” said Brindle. “She drove very careful all the time and anyone you talk to will tell you that.”

Jennifer wants people to remember her daughter for the kind soul she was and to live life like Hannah did. “I’m going to try to carry that. I’m going to try to be more like her,” said Brindle.

Jennifer said Hannah was an organ donor and finds comfort in knowing she is saving lives. She said there will be a service Friday at her home where balloons will be released to honor the teenagers’ lives. In addition, the family has set up a GoFundMe for Hannah.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed
Report: Runaway Mesa girls found in water basin died from alcohol poisoning
Oak Creek is seeing water levels rise as more storms are expected to hit the area Wednesday.
Evacuation orders lifted for some Sedona, Camp Verde neighborhoods

Latest News

Mother mourning after daughter among 3 teens killed in Mesa crash
With recent rain and snowmelt, the current has picked up significantly, and sadly the strong...
Recent weather and snowmelt causing dangerous conditions along Salt River
Experts warn Salt River isn't safe for families due to recent strong currents
New survey looks into staffing shortages among Arizona first responders