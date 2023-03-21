Man critically injured after being hit by car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a man was hit by a car in west Phoenix late Monday night.

Police and fire crews responded to the area of 51st and Campbell avenues around 10:45 p.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car. There, they found an injured man who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released.

Police say the woman driving the car remained on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment. Detectives are now working to determine what led up to the collision.

