Happy Hour Spots: Spinato’s Pizzeria and Family Kitchen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have covered a few Mexican, sushi and burger places during our Arizona’s Family happy hour series, so how about an Italian joint? How about one that’s been in the Valley for almost 50 years?!

Spinato’s offers a happy hour from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, which is great! No need to race home after work when you can stop by for lunch! They offer food deals at all seven of their Valley locations, too, with 10 items under $10. You can pick up their spaghetti with homemade marinara and a piece of garlic bread for $6, or you can try a ravioli dish with garlic bread for $8.50.

Spinato's offers some amazing Happy Hours deals from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.! (Arizona's Family)

They also offer a $6 Caesar salad during happy hour, and with a bit more flare, the Strawberry Gorgonzola salad for $8.50. For that same price, you can get a two-meatball sub with a small salad and garlic bread. If you mix and match a couple of those, I think you can easily fill your tank for under $15! We love to hear it!

Spinato’s has some good drink deals too, and their restaurants are comfortable and don’t feel too bar-ish if that’s something you’re not looking for. Click here for Spinato’s Happy Hour Menu and here for the restaurant’s Instagram so you can stay up to date on all things Spinato’s! Yum!

