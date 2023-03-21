March Mayhem
GRAPHIC: Body-cam shows officers shooting, killing armed man outside Phoenix home

Investigators say 42-year-old James Saucedo pulled out a gun from his waistband before officers shot him.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Body-worn camera footage shows a man being shot by Phoenix police multiple times after he pulled out a gun earlier this month. On March 5, a woman called 911 to report a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, just south of Thomas Road.

“A lady has been shot, she has a gun wound on her leg, and she’s bleeding,” the caller said. Officers arrived at the home and found 42-year-old James Saucedo and a woman lying on the ground near each other. Police moved Saucedo onto the curb when they realized he was the suspect who shot the woman, investigators said. The footage shows Saucedo immediately trying to get up and run away before being grabbed by two officers.

More officers rush forward, but Saucedo then pulls out a gun from his waistband before he’s tackled onto the ground by two officers. “He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun!” all the officers yelled. Three gunshots are heard as an officer and sergeant shot at Saucedo. Another officer then rips the gun out of Saucedo’s hand. He died at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and no officers were hurt. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case as part of a criminal investigation. The sergeant and officer involved in the shooting are with the Maryvale Precinct. The sergeant has been with the department for 15 years, and the officer has over six years of service.

