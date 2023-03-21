Flooding and wet weather cause evacuation orders, highway closures for northern Arizona

Evacuation orders have been issued due to rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues.
Evacuation orders have been issued due to rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIMROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wet weather has caused flooding and dangerous conditions across much of the state, and as a result, multiple highways are closed, and some cities were ordered to evacuate in northern Arizona. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the residents in Rimrock and Lake Montezuma along Beaver Creek due to Tuesday’s rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues. The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at 395 S Main St. at the Camp Verde gym.

YCSO has issued an evacuation for residents in Rimrock and Lake Montezuma along Beaver Creek.
YCSO has issued an evacuation for residents in Rimrock and Lake Montezuma along Beaver Creek.(Arizona's Family)

Heavy rain and floods continue to hit the state, also causing dangerous road conditions for the high country. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the following highways are closed due to weather and crashes.

  • SR 89A in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff (MP 375-398)
  • SR 87 northbound in Payson
  • SR 64 near the Grand Canyon National Park East Entrance (MP 244-261)
  • SR 260 in both directions east of Payson (MP 277-283)
  • SR 89A near Oak Creek Canyon

ADOT recommends postponing non-essential travel as today’s weather is also causing rocks and debris to fall onto highways. If travel is necessary, ADOT advises drivers to pack an emergency kit and be prepared to spend an extended about of time in winter conditions.

Arizona’s Family’s Holly Bock is at Oak Creek near State Route 179 and took this video of the rushing water:

Around 5 inches of snow has already been reported in the Flagstaff area, with another 3 inches expected to fall tonight from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

More rain and snow will continue to hit the state into Wednesday. Officials are urging people not to drive across flooded roads or crossings. For questions regarding flooding or evacuations, call (928) 442-5103.

Visit Arizona’s Family’s First Alert Weather page to stay up-to-date on the latest forecast.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

