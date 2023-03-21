March Mayhem
First Alert WX Day: More rain, snow, flooding problems overnight

Windy & rainy early Wednesday morning
First Alert Weather Day Graphic(First Alert Weather Day Graphic)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Our FIRST ALERT weather day this Tuesday has been active statewide. Snow, heavy at times, has been falling in the upper elevation areas of the High Country, along with heavy rain for Yavapai, Coconino and Gila Counties. This has led to rivers, creeks and streams rising steadily, and many are forecast to crest in the overnight, early morning hours. There are numerous flood watches, warnings and advisories. Snow will also be heavy at times in the overnight hours in northern Arizona leading to dangerous winter driving conditions. A summary of the weather watches and warnings can be found on AZ Family. 

Weather alerts statewide.
Weather alerts statewide.(AZ Family)

The low-pressure center and associated cold front is expected to push across the state late tonight and into the early morning hours. Look for our winds to pick up out of the southwest and our best chance at rain across the Valley. This tropical moisture push will take hold in the upslope areas, so look for flooding problems to increase overnight and into the coming days in the higher elevations. Our rain chances in the early morning hours remain high for another tenth to a quarter of an inch in the upslope areas. After a blustery night, look for highs Wednesday to barely be in the mid to lower 60s.

By Thursday and into the weekend, look for a dry and sunny pattern to take hold across the South-Central part of Arizona. But high temperatures will again be well below average for this time of year. Highs should barely be in the 70s. Models are not in agreement for more wintery activity for northern Arizona late into the weekend, so it is something to keep an eye on. Look for a possible warm-up for the Valley by mid-week next week.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App


AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

DOWNLOAD NOW

