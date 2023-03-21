March Mayhem
First Alert Weather Day: Spring storm arrives to Arizona with afternoon rain for Phoenix

By April Warnecke
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:53 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona. A strong spring storm is off the coast of Northern California, but beginning to move our way. Moisture is already moving into Arizona ahead of the storm, bringing light rain to the Valley this morning.

Look for a better chance of rain in the Valley this afternoon, and an even better chance tonight into tomorrow morning. There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight, and conditions will become windy as well. Look for a high of 70 degrees in the Valley today under mostly cloudy skies. Rainfall amounts will likely be between a quarter and three-quarters of an inch.

In the high country, snow levels will fluctuate today and tomorrow between 6000 and 8000 feet. Above 8000 feet, 2 to 3 feet of heavy snow is possible. In the lower elevations, rainfall could be heavy, between 2 and 3 inches. Flagstaff will likely see light snow this morning, transitioning to rain this afternoon, and switching back to snow by tonight into tomorrow. Parts of the high country are under a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory. A Wind Advisory is also in effect for strong winds, especially tonight as the cold front pushes through.

With heavy rain, already-saturated soils, and melting snow, flooding concerns are high across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through Wednesday evening for parts of the state. Rivers, creeks and washes are expected to be running fast and high and will be especially dangerous.

