March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Comparing toothbrushes and toothpastes to find the best for your teeth

On Your Side's Susan Campbell explores these top-rated picks, and what you should watch for before buying one.
By Consumer Reports
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Finding the best toothbrush and toothpaste can be difficult, with so many options! However, it doesn’t have to be. Consumer Reports has worked hard to find the most ideal match for you and your teeth. “A lot of times the right choice depends really on what you like and what you actually use, but there are some products that have clear advantages over others,” said Catherine Roberts with CR.

For example, research suggests electric toothbrushes have a slight edge to beat back plaque. They’re also an excellent option for teeth cleaning for those with dexterity issues and braces. Overall, Consumer Reports suggest that brushes with soft bristles are the least likely to aggravate your gums while giving you the cleaning you need for your mouth. The Oral B-B iO 7 Series got the best overall for electric toothbrushes.

Toothpaste should have fluoride, and if you’re in the market to get whiter pearly whites, look for that ADA sign of approval to ensure your enamel isn’t damaged. Consumer Reports said that water flossers, such as Waterpik, are helpful when flushing debris between the teeth, but nothing beats the old-fashioned string floss.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday
Report: Runaway Mesa girls found in water basin died from alcohol poisoning

Latest News

Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Intense flooding along the Salt River access points
Evacuations underway in the high country
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
GRAPHIC: Body-cam shows officers shooting, killing armed man outside Phoenix home