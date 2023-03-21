Comparing toothbrushes and toothpastes to find the best for your teeth

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Finding the best toothbrush and toothpaste can be difficult, with so many options! However, it doesn’t have to be. Consumer Reports has worked hard to find the most ideal match for you and your teeth. “A lot of times the right choice depends really on what you like and what you actually use, but there are some products that have clear advantages over others,” said Catherine Roberts with CR.

For example, research suggests electric toothbrushes have a slight edge to beat back plaque. They’re also an excellent option for teeth cleaning for those with dexterity issues and braces. Overall, Consumer Reports suggest that brushes with soft bristles are the least likely to aggravate your gums while giving you the cleaning you need for your mouth. The Oral B-B iO 7 Series got the best overall for electric toothbrushes.

Toothpaste should have fluoride, and if you’re in the market to get whiter pearly whites, look for that ADA sign of approval to ensure your enamel isn’t damaged. Consumer Reports said that water flossers, such as Waterpik, are helpful when flushing debris between the teeth, but nothing beats the old-fashioned string floss.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.