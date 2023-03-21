Border patrol agents rescue woman from Arizona mountains

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations rescued a 65-year-old injured woman near Tanque Verde Falls last week.

Pima County Rescue called agents requesting air support to find the U.S. citizen with multiple fall injuries. She was hoisted into a UH-60 Black Hawk and taken to a hospital for care.

“At the heart of our mission is the unwavering commitment to preserve life no matter the circumstances,” said Tucson Air Branch Deputy Director Jose Muriente. “Our agents are on the front lines, providing humanitarian assistance to people on unforgiving terrain often resulting in injuries and even loss of life.”

According to AMO, agents have rescued 71 individuals in the 2023 fiscal year so far.

