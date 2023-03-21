March Mayhem
Body found inside burning dumpster near downtown Phoenix

.Video from the scene shows several tents in what appears to be a nearby homeless encampment with crime scene tape.(.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a body was found burning inside a dumpster in downtown Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to 11th Avenue and Madison Street where police say that a person was in a dumpster that had been set on fire, but details on what prompted a call out to the area are still unclear. Detectives have confirmed they are treating the scene as a homicide.

The area at the center of the investigation is just a short distance from a Phoenix police station and state and federal courthouses. Arizona’s Family has previously reported on “The Zone” a large homeless encampment that has taken hold of a big portion of downtown Phoenix. No other information has been released.

