Tempe residents protest Props 301, 302, & 303 about taxpayer-funded Coyotes stadium

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Members of Tempe 1st, a grassroots political organization, gathered late Monday morning to protest the taxpayer-funded Arizona Coyotes “Tempe Entertainment District” lawsuit filed by Cuban-American billionaire Alex Meruelo, majority owner of the Coyotes. The organization says Meruelo is suing it for its outspokenness.

Tempe 1st organization’s protest happened in a neighborhood that’s in the path of the arena, luxury retail, and luxury apartment plans as suggested by Proposition 301, 302, and 303. To read each of the Propositions in detail, click here.

May Tiwamangkala, the Democracy Defender Director for Arizona AANHPI for Equity, said that her organization is concerned with the rising costs of living for ASU students in the region. She added that the Phoenix Suns arena eliminated historic Chinatown, and the Chinese Cultural Center was transformed into corporate headquarters in the past. “Our voices will become obsolete as we compete against the dollars that corporations use to lobby our elected officials. This isn’t just about sports,” she said. “This is about giving power back to the people so we can work together to revitalize the community.”

Senior Global Futures Scientist and 2-term Tempe councilmember Lauren Kuby said her main concern was the hockey arena’s water use. “No analysis was provided on the water use,” she said. “The city estimates that the Coyotes’ project will use one million gallons of water a day and that doesn’t even include the outdoor ice skating rink where the team will practice.” Kuby said she finds the propositions not just ill-advised but wasteful during the Tier 2 drought status that Arizona is in.

Tempe 1st will host an information session about the propositions on March 25 from 4-7 p.m. Coyotes CEO Xavier Gutierrez said there are plans for another information session before voting day.

For Tempe residents looking to vote on the propositions, May 9 is the mail-by date to ensure the Tempe Elections Center receives all ballots. After that date, residents can drop off their ballots at authorized voting centers.

