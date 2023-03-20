Suspect arrested after man found shot to death in car in Laveen Village

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An 18-year-old man is in jail, accused of killing another man during a robbery attempt in Laveen Village last week.

Just after 6 p.m. last Monday, March 13, someone called 911 to report a shooting in the area of 43rd Avenue and Elliot Road. The caller said they heard several gunshots, and they could see someone slumped over the wheel of a car near their home.

The Toyota Camry was still in drive after colliding with concrete barriers on a dirt service road. Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies and Phoenix police officers arrived soon after and broke a window to get inside the car. The man in the driver’s seat was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Another witness told investigators that right before the shooting, they saw a young woman exit the passenger seat while another man got out of the backseat, court documents say. The witness said the backseat passenger then pulled a ski mask over his face and fired several shots at the car before they both walked away.

Police say other neighbors with outdoor security cameras recorded video of a young woman walking from the scene before being picked up by someone driving a silver convertible. Inside the Camry, detectives found a handgun in the driver’s door pocket along with ammunition. They also found a small purse and wallet in the front passenger floorboard.

According to court documents, a photo ID inside the wallet led investigators to a 17-year-old girl in Phoenix, who reportedly confessed to being involved in a plan to rob the victim with the shooting suspect, identified as 18-year-old Osiel Victorio-Maytorena. She said used a location-sharing phone app that Victorio-Maytorena could track so that he could arrive and steal guns from the victim. She said she wanted to “prove her love” by helping Victorio-Maytorena with the robbery but didn’t know anyone would be shot, court documents say.

Last Friday, detectives arrested Victorio-Maytorena. He was booked into jail for first-degree murder. It’s unclear what charges the 17-year-old girl could be facing.

