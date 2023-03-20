March Mayhem
Puppy found stuck to cactus now up for adoption at Arizona Humane Society

The team at AHS needed to shave his long fur in order to remove all the cactus burrs and spines.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 5-month-old puppy is up for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society after being caught in a prickly situation earlier this month.

Tumbleweed, a Great Pyrenees mix, was brought to AHS’ trauma center by a technician who spotted the young pup stuck in a cactus. AHS discovered Tumbleweed’s fur was entangled in many cactus burrs and spines, and the team needed to shave his long fur in order to remove them all.

AHS says Tumbleweed has been officially medically cleared and is available for adoption at AHS’ PetSmart Scottsdale location at 4380 N Miller Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251.

Tumbleweed is just one of almost 18,000 sick, injured, and abused pets AHS cares for each year. Anyone interested in adopting a pet can visit the Arizona Humane Society’s website to see all the pets currently looking for their furever homes.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

