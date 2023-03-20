March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix area prepares to host Final Four in 2024

Preparations are already well underway.
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fresh off the Super Bowl, the Phoenix area is getting ready to host another major sporting event: next year’s NCAA Final Four. And even though the event is a little over a year away, preparations are already well underway for March Madness in the Valley!

“There’s so much that we’ve started to do already to prepare for 2024 and that included being part of the Super Bowl and all the activities,” said Debbie Johnson, co-chair of the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee. She said taking part in the Super Bowl festivities this year helped the committee learn “any great things that were done, any little things that might need [to be] changed.”

The Division I Men’s Basketball Championship is set for April 6 and April 8, 2024 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. It’ll be hosted by Arizona State University.

Some members of the organizing committee, including Johnson, are going to Houston for next week’s Final Four. “We’re attending events. We’re attending roundtables to talk to all the people that put on these events because what people forget is it’s not just going to the event. It’s the thousands of volunteers; it’s the stadium; it’s law enforcement, fire, and all the public safety; its transportation; and it’s all the other venues,” Johnson said.

Next year, fans can expect events across the Valley similar to Super Bowl 2023 and the Final Four in 2017. Johnson says the Phoenix Convention Center will be home to the Final Four Fan Fest again. In 2017, more than 50,000 people attended the event downtown. The organizing committee is also planning a huge music festival, too. During the 2017 March Madness Music Festival, 135,000 music lovers ventured out to Hance Park to take part in the festivities.

A location hasn’t been announced for next year, but expect another big concert series! “It’s a great opportunity, not just for the teams and the fans and the alumni who will be here, but also for our community to get engaged, our residents to be able to attend, and we saw that with Super Bowl and I’m excited to have it back in ‘24,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
Oak Creek is seeing water levels rise as more storms are expected to hit the area Wednesday.
Evacuation orders lifted for some Sedona, Camp Verde neighborhoods

Latest News

Looking ahead to March Madness 2024 in Glendale
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, left, is scored on by Arizona Coyotes center...
Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 18
LIV Golf International Tournament
Round one recap of the LIV Golf Tucson
Arizona State forward Jamiya Neal gestures after hitting a basket against TCU in the first half...
Sun Devils fall to TCU 72-70 as all Arizona schools knocked out of tournament