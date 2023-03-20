Newsies, Something Rotten! and many more coming to Theatre Works in 2023-2024 season

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Theatre Works has announced its line-up for 2023-2024, featuring a holiday classic, dramas, family fun, and junior plays!

The company’s flex package will be available for $240 per person starting Monday, April 10. Package buyers can choose 6 seats for any Mainstage production with a minimum of usage for 2 shows. The mainstage flex 12-seat package is $456 and has to be used for at least 3 performances. All packages bought before April 30 offer even more of a discount. Click here for more information, and single tickets go on sale June 1.

The season will kick off in July with Newsies, from July 14 - July 30. On Broadway, the show received 23 theatrical nominations and won Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for its musical and choreography. The play is loosely based on the Newsboy Strike of 1899 when a group of newsboys held a strike against Pulitzer, Hearst, and other publishers.

Take a trip beyond the sea to Australia with Finding Nemo Jr. from Aug. 1 - Aug. 8 at the McMillin Theatre. This show is one of 2 YouthWorks shows this season. Songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez created the musical for all ages to enjoy.

Mary Poppins will breeze in from London starting Sept. 1 - Sept. 17, bringing the story you know and love based on the Walt Disney musical film. Get ready to dance on the chimneys and go on a jolly holiday with Mary in this delightful musical for all ages.

In October, a Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder, starting Oct. 20 - Nov. 5, will feature clerk Monty Navarro living in London in 1907. He learns he’s 9th in line to inherit an Earldom of Highhurst and decides to slowly pick off the D’Ysquith family on his way to the seat of power.

A Christmas Carol will grace the Minstage from Dec. 8 - Dec. 24, the timeless holiday classic was originally written by Victorian-era author Charles Dickens. Meet all your favorite ghosts as they confront the miser Ebenezer Scrooge.

In February, playing through Valentine’s Day from Feb. 2 - Feb. 18, Something Rotten! will tell the tale of the hapless Bottom brothers looking to write a big hit for the stage. The brothers and a friend decide to risk it all to put on the ultimate show - a musical!

The life of musical legend Stephen Sondheim will be honored from March 29 - April 14 with the Sondheim Tribute Revue. Sondheim is one of history’s greatest composers and lyricists for the stage and film. In his lifetime, he won an Academy Award, 8 Tony awards, and the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre, several Grammy awards, several Drama Desk awards, and a Pulitzer Prize.

Finally, take a trip to Arendelle at the Gyder Theatre with Frozen, Jr.! This musical based on the 2018 Broadway musical is a highlight for all ages, sure to thaw all kinds of frozen hearts. You already know the words...so get ready to sing along.

