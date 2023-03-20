Man dead after late-night stabbing at ATM in northwest Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly stabbed to death at a northwest Phoenix ATM late Sunday night.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a stabbing near Indian School Road and 35th Avenue just before midnight. When officers arrived, they found a man with several stab wounds and took him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

No suspect has been identified yet. Stay with Arizona’s Family for further updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.