Man dead after late-night stabbing at ATM in northwest Phoenix

A man is dead after being stabbed to death near a northwest Phoenix ATM Sunday night.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly stabbed to death at a northwest Phoenix ATM late Sunday night.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a stabbing near Indian School Road and 35th Avenue just before midnight. When officers arrived, they found a man with several stab wounds and took him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

No suspect has been identified yet. Stay with Arizona’s Family for further updates.

