Learn how to dance with the pros at Latin Sol Festival

Come to Tempe this weekend to learn the art of salsa at the Latin Sol Festival.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ever wanted to learn how to dance salsa? Now’s your chance at the Latin Sol Festival at Arizona State University in Tempe this Friday through Sunday.

“Salsa--we dance it everywhere,” said David Olarte, dance instructor at ASU. “Salsa should be accessible to everyone. This weekend, if you plan to come, bring your whole family.”

There will be all kinds of opportunities through workshops to learn the art of salsa, from newbies to experts. The event will be held at Galvin Plaza near University Drive and Mill Avenue.

Learn more here or follow Latin Sol Festival on Instagram. There will be a student showcase, guest performers, activities, and so much more.

Learn how to dance like the pros during the Latin Sol Festival
