Hobbs’ pick to lead DPS clears first hurdle in state legislature

Interim Chief Jeffrey D. Glover will be the next director of DPS.
Interim Chief Jeffrey D. Glover will be the next director of DPS.(Tempe Police Department)
By Dennis Welch
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is one step closer to a new director.

Monday morning, the Republican-led Senate Committee on Director Nominations voted 5-0 recommending the nomination of Jeffrey Glover to lead DPS.

The former Tempe police chief was selected for the role by Gov. Katie Hobbs, and must now be confirmed or rejected by a vote of the full 30-member Senate. It’s unclear when that vote may take place.

Glover has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience in the Tempe Police Dept., serving in a variety of roles including four years as a commander over areas such as the Professional Standards Bureau, Organizational Services Division and Criminal/Special Investigations, and SWAT. He was appointed chief of police in October of 2020.

Glover is a graduate of Northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s degree in education and holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Phoenix. He was also appointed by former Gov. Doug Ducey as a commissioner for the Arizona Commission on African American Affairs and is the current chairman.

Gov. Hobbs selected him for the role back in January soon after former DPS Col. Heston Silbert retired.

