Half a dozen swiftwater rescues done in Maricopa County ahead of more rain

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As the water in Arizona’s rivers continues to rise, the more threatening they become. On Sunday morning, a kayaker needed to be rescued from the rushing waters along the salt river in Maricopa County. “It just takes one little misstep to end up in the water, and it wouldn’t take much to wash you away,” said Captian Larry Subervi with the Phoenix Fire department.

As the waters continue to rage, those who live nearby along the Salt River grow concerned about what more rain means for the area. “It’s dangerous, it’s dangerous right now,” said Chris Guzman, who lives near the flooding. Guzman went to the flooded low-water crossing on 67th Avenue near his home Sunday to see the rushing waters for himself. “I was very surprised. I’ve lived here 15 years and I’ve never seen this active this flow like this.”

First responders warn people from recreating along the rivers during this time because of how dangerous they’ve become. “We always have people with the mindset of ‘oh it’s not always going to happen to me,’ and then they try to cross, and then they need to be rescued. No vehicle is immune to the river behind us,” said Capt. Subervi.

There have been half a dozen swiftwater rescues across Maricopa County alone this week, and the looming storms ahead this next week have first responders preparing for the worst. “Our rescuers are very proficient at water rescues even though we live in the desert. It’s some thing that we practice regularly especially since we have monsoon season but with that storm coming through this week we are always ready.”

With the added rain this week and the SRP continued water release from the reservoirs into the river, you can expect conditions along the Salt River to be high for the next several days.

