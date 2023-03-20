March Mayhem
GRAPHIC: Body-cam shows Phoenix officer killing man accused of stabbing wife to death

A deadly stabbing at a Phoenix home led to the suspect being shot and killed by police in early March.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Graphic body-cam video shows the moment an officer shot and killed a man who reportedly stabbed his wife to death at a Phoenix home earlier this month. On March 6, police received a 911 call about a woman being stabbed at a home near 43rd and Southern avenues. “There is a woman stabbed. Two women,” the 911 caller says. “Two females, they’re stabbed inside of the house.” Children can be heard in the background of the 911 call as the woman yells at them to get inside. “OK, who stabbed them?” the dispatcher asks. “I don’t know, she said about the guy stopped stabbing them,” she explained.

Video shows two officers arriving at the home and finding a woman on the ground in the doorway. “Crawl outside! Crawl outside,” one officer yells to the woman. “It looks like three people were stabbed inside, they’re bleeding a lot,” the other officer says. The officers take cover behind a truck, telling the people to crawl outside. “Where is the dad at?” one officer asks. “Is he stabbed too? Who stabbed him?” Both officers then rush to the front door as they see 40-year-old Anthony Castro kneeling behind a woman and holding two knives. “Don’t move! Don’t move!” an officer yells. “Get on the floor, man! Don’t move! Get on the floor!” Police say Castro didn’t listen to their commands and continued assaulting the woman. Gunshots ring out on the body-cam as one officer shoots Castro four times.

After the shooting, police were able to rescue the injured woman away from the doorway. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An officer then returned inside to get a second injured woman and Castro’s wife, 40-year-old Monica Castro, out of the home. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

More officers arrived at the home, and Castro died at the scene. Both knives he was holding were found near him, police said. The officer involved in the shooting is with the Maryvale Estrella Mountain Precinct and has been with the department for seven years.

