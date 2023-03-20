First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for rain in Phoenix and snow in northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a cloudy, yet mild Monday, we are transitioning into a FIRST ALERT for Tuesday for spring rain and mountain snow. Look for an overnight low around 60 degrees with this cloud cover with a slight chance for rain, around 10%.

For Tuesday, look for a chance of rain in the morning, with a better shot of widespread showers Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts should be around .10″ to possibly .25″ in most Valley neighborhoods. However, some spots could get a half inch or more depending on if some random thunderstorms break out, which is possible in the overnight hours into Wednesday morning. We have covered the flood warnings along the Salt River and Tonto Creek (now above Roosevelt Lake), which remain valid through this week.

Additional flood warnings have been issued for areas above Granite Reef Dam, which includes the Salt River below Saguaro Lake and the Verde River below Bartlett Lake. These warnings extend through at least Saturday, the 25th. Up north, there is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Flagstaff area, Grand Canyon Country, and the Western Mogollon Rim from Midnight until Tuesday afternoon above 6,500. Snowfall amounts 3″-5″ for Flagstaff and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon 6″-10″. In addition, there is a Winter Storm Warning for the Jacob Lake area until Wednesday for heavy snow (10″-+20″) above 7,000ft. For Tuesday, there is also a Wind Advisory for much of Western Arizona for strong winds out of the south/southwest with gusts up to 40mph expected. And finally, a flood watch is in effect Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening for portions of east Central and west central Arizona, plus northern Gila County. We believe rain on top of the snowpack will once again have rivers, streams, and creeks running high.

After Wednesday morning’s chance of showers, look for a drying trend for the middle to the end of the week. Look for cooler-than-average highs Wednesday and Thursday in the upper 60s. We should break back into the low 70s by Friday and through the weekend. But that is still well below average for this time of year. Needless to say, the 80s will elude us once again for the next seven days!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.