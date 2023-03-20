March Mayhem
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday as more rain and snow head to Arizona

7-day forecast for Sunday, March 19.
7-day forecast for Sunday, March 19.(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We will start our work week off mostly dry and cloudy conditions, but as we head into Tuesday, a fairly strong storm system will approach the state, bringing gusty conditions, rain, and snow to the high country.

On Tuesday, we expect widespread rainfall across the state into Wednesday morning. The higher terrain north and east of Phoenix could get more than three-quarters of an inch. Because of these rainfall totals possible, and the continued snowmelt, there is a Flood Watch through Wednesday night north and east of Phoenix for areas like Globe, Cave Creek, Fountain Hills, Black Canyon City, Payson, and along the I-17 near Camp Verde and Rimrock. Streams and low water crossings have a flood threat because of the recent rains and snowmelt, and now the threat continues with this upcoming system. We can also expect gusty conditions with this system, possibly around 40mph in the higher terrain.

For the high country, the concern is on-and-off snow beginning tonight through Thursday. This week, we could see over a foot of snow in areas like Flagstaff. In addition, a different storm passing to the north has prompted a Winter Storm Warning Monday and Tuesday north of the Grand Canyon. There is the possibility for 10 to 20 inches of snow for the Kaibab Plateau with gusty winds around 35 mph. Temperatures will also cool significantly with this system.

Our average temperature for this time of the year is 79 degrees in Phoenix. We will drop to the mid to lower 60s on Wednesday and stay in the 60s through the next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

