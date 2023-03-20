Family searches for good Samaritan who saved father of 6

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The search is on for an anonymous good Samaritan in Nebraska who’s credited with saving a father of six with her quick-thinking and lifesaving skills.

Thomas Watt was driving on a Nebraska highway with his wife Angela when he started having chest pains. He hadn’t been feeling well all day, but he suddenly collapsed over the steering wheel due to a life-threatening heart attack. Angela was able to get the car in park and dragged Thomas outside.

He wasn’t breathing and Angela wasn’t well-trained in CPR. That’s when she says a good Samaritan appeared. The woman identified herself as a nurse and then began life-saving compressions. She helped stabilize Thomas, but soon disappeared once paramedics arrived. Now Angela wants to thank the woman.

“I would just say thank you,” Angela said. “Thank you for putting yourself at risk to save someone you don’t even know because my kids have their dad now.”

Doctors told Angela afterward that if Thomas did not get CPR that quickly, he would not be here today.

