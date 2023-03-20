March Mayhem
Family searches for good Samaritan who saved father of 6

"Thank you for putting yourself at risk to save someone you don't even know because my kids have their dad now."
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The search is on for an anonymous good Samaritan in Nebraska who’s credited with saving a father of six with her quick-thinking and lifesaving skills.

Thomas Watt was driving on a Nebraska highway with his wife Angela when he started having chest pains. He hadn’t been feeling well all day, but he suddenly collapsed over the steering wheel due to a life-threatening heart attack. Angela was able to get the car in park and dragged Thomas outside.

He wasn’t breathing and Angela wasn’t well-trained in CPR. That’s when she says a good Samaritan appeared. The woman identified herself as a nurse and then began life-saving compressions. She helped stabilize Thomas, but soon disappeared once paramedics arrived. Now Angela wants to thank the woman.

“I would just say thank you,” Angela said. “Thank you for putting yourself at risk to save someone you don’t even know because my kids have their dad now.”

Doctors told Angela afterward that if Thomas did not get CPR that quickly, he would not be here today.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

