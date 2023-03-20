March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Convicted sex offender tried to kidnap woman in Sky Harbor parking lot, police say

Michael A. Colville, 61, is facing a charge of kidnapping after allegedly assaulting a woman in...
Michael A. Colville, 61, is facing a charge of kidnapping after allegedly assaulting a woman in a Sky Harbor parking lot.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man previously convicted of sexual assault was arrested late last week after police say he tried to kidnap a woman at Sky Harbor airport. He’s been identified as 61-year-old Michael Andre Colville.

According to court documents, a woman flew into Phoenix from another city last Friday and was on her way to her SUV in an airport economy lot when two men got into an elevator with her. When she asked which floor they were going to so she could press the button, Colville said level four – the same level she was going.

Moments later as she was putting her luggage into the SUV, she says someone pushed her from behind, causing her to land face-first in the backseat. She told investigators that Colville then asked, “Do you want to die today?”

She replied that it wasn’t her day, then managed to turn around and struggle with Colville, knocking off his glasses. She says she then kicked him in the groin, but that he was still able to hold her down asking her several times, “Do you want to die today?”

The victim told investigators that she continued to struggle until Colville eventually got off of her and walked away. Police responded and reviewed nearby surveillance video, which showed the woman being followed by a man wearing glasses. While the attack happened off camera, video later showed Colville walking away without glasses. Officers recovered a pair of glasses at the scene.

Using photo detection software, police were able to identify Colville as a suspect. Per court documents, the woman was able to pick Colville out of a photo lineup.

Colville’s apartment is also located on Van Buren street near the 24th Street light rail platform where he was captured on video. Police say that when he was arrested, he was wearing the same hat, shorts and shoes seen in the surveillance video.

Online records through the Arizona Dept. of Corrections show Colville served nearly 14 years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault in 2005. He was released in April of 2019.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
A newly released edited video shows the encounter between Michael Irvin and his accuser at a...
Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit; video shows encounter with accuser at Phoenix hotel
A film production company posing as a woman trying to help get her “shy” son a date is...
Billboard offering car in exchange for ‘date with son’ leaving many Phoenix drivers dismayed
Report: Runaway Mesa girls found in water basin died from alcohol poisoning
Oak Creek is seeing water levels rise as more storms are expected to hit the area Wednesday.
Evacuation orders lifted for some Sedona, Camp Verde neighborhoods

Latest News

7-day forecast for Monday, March 20.
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for rain in Phoenix and snow in northern Arizona
Osiel Victorio-Maytorena, 18, is accused of shooting another man while trying to steal his guns.
Suspect arrested after man found shot to death in car in Laveen Village
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday
Interim Chief Jeffrey D. Glover will be the next director of DPS.
Hobbs’ pick to lead DPS clears first hurdle in state legislature