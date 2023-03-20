March Mayhem
Camper attacked by mountain lion while camping near Salt River

Around ten other rafters attempted to fight off the mountain lion with their paddles.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials in Gila County are searching for a mountain lion that reportedly attacked a man camping near the Salt River earlier this week.

The Gila County Animal Care & Control says the attack happened on March 16, when a mountain lion approached a group of rafters camping near the edge of the Salt River and reportedly attacked a 64-year-old man. Around ten other rafters attempted to fight off the mountain lion with their paddles while other campers headed to their rafts. The condition of the man is unknown.

The Gila County Animal Care & Control says the mountain lion is still in the area, and hunters with hound dogs are currently searching for it. They, along with the San Carlos Game and Fish, White Mountain Apache Tribe, and Arizona Game and Fish, have increased surveillance in the area to find the mountain lion.

If you see a sick or dead animal or an animal acting abnormally, you can contact Gila County Care & Control at 928-425-5882.

