3 Doors Down headed to Phoenix on tour this July

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rock band 3 Doors Down is heading to Phoenix this July during its 2023 summer tour.

The band plans to perform the full selection of hits from “Away From the Sun” and other hits on July 18 with special guest Candlebox. There are both artist presale and VIP packages available here starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. with general sales starting Friday at 10 a.m. Tap/click here for more.

“Here Without You” as part of album “Away From The Sun” hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified 6x platinum in the U.S. The band said this will be its final U.S. tour to promote its 30th anniversary and farewell studio album to be released before the end of 2023. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans,” said bandmember Brad Arnold.

The group will be featured on season 4 of “The Song” on March 25. The full list of tour dates is as follows:

06.14 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion

06.16 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06.17 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06.21 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

06.23** Dubuque, IA Q Casino

06.24** Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

06.28 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

06.30 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07.01 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

07.05** Traverse City, MI Cherry Festival

07.07** Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center

07.08** Grantville, PA Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

07.13** Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento

07.15** Costa Mesa, CA Orange County Fair

07.16** Las Vegas, NV Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

07.18 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

07.20 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

07.21** Fort Hall, ID Shoshone-Bannock Casino

07.23** Great Falls, MT Voyagers Stadium

07.25 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

07.27 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

07.28 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08.04 Corbin, KY The Corbin Arena

08.05 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

08.09 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

08.11 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

08.12** Sedalia, MO Missouri State Fair

08.16 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

08.18 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

08.19 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08.23 New Orleans, LA Champions Square

08.25 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08.26 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

08.30 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

09.01 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

09.02 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

09.06 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

09.08 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

09.09 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

09.13 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

09.15 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

09.16 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater

09.20 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

09.22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09.23 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10.21** Cherokee, NC Harrah’s Cherokee

