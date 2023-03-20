3 Doors Down headed to Phoenix on tour this July
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rock band 3 Doors Down is heading to Phoenix this July during its 2023 summer tour.
The band plans to perform the full selection of hits from “Away From the Sun” and other hits on July 18 with special guest Candlebox. There are both artist presale and VIP packages available here starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. with general sales starting Friday at 10 a.m. Tap/click here for more.
“Here Without You” as part of album “Away From The Sun” hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified 6x platinum in the U.S. The band said this will be its final U.S. tour to promote its 30th anniversary and farewell studio album to be released before the end of 2023. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans,” said bandmember Brad Arnold.
The group will be featured on season 4 of “The Song” on March 25. The full list of tour dates is as follows:
- 06.14 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion
- 06.16 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- 06.17 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- 06.21 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- 06.23** Dubuque, IA Q Casino
- 06.24** Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
- 06.28 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
- 06.30 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- 07.01 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- 07.05** Traverse City, MI Cherry Festival
- 07.07** Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center
- 07.08** Grantville, PA Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
- 07.13** Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento
- 07.15** Costa Mesa, CA Orange County Fair
- 07.16** Las Vegas, NV Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
- 07.18 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
- 07.20 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
- 07.21** Fort Hall, ID Shoshone-Bannock Casino
- 07.23** Great Falls, MT Voyagers Stadium
- 07.25 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
- 07.27 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest
- 07.28 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- 08.04 Corbin, KY The Corbin Arena
- 08.05 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
- 08.09 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
- 08.11 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
- 08.12** Sedalia, MO Missouri State Fair
- 08.16 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
- 08.18 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
- 08.19 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- 08.23 New Orleans, LA Champions Square
- 08.25 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- 08.26 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
- 08.30 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
- 09.01 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
- 09.02 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 09.06 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
- 09.08 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
- 09.09 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
- 09.13 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
- 09.15 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
- 09.16 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater
- 09.20 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater
- 09.22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 09.23 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
- 10.21** Cherokee, NC Harrah’s Cherokee
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.