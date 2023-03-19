March Mayhem
Man dead after home invasion in Phoenix, suspect on the loose

Phoenix police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near 18th Avenue and Ocotillo...
Phoenix police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near 18th Avenue and Ocotillo Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot during a home invasion in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Around midnight, Phoenix police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near 18th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. Officers found 40-year-old Daniel Perez Jr. with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries. Police say a man forced himself into Perez’s home and demanded property before shooting Perez and running away.

The suspect is on the loose, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

